Ulster SFC: Fierce rivals Donegal and Tyrone clash in quarter-finals

Two young Donegal and Cavan fans carry the Anglo Celt Cup out at Clones ahead of the 2019 Ulster SFC final

Ulster champions Donegal will host Tyrone in the quarter-final of the 2020 Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Derry, under new boss Rory Gallagher, will take on Armagh at Celtic Park with the winners facing Donegal or Tyrone in the semi-finals.

Monaghan face 2019 Ulster finalists Cavan in the preliminary round with the winner facing Antrim in the quarter-final.

Down will travel to Enniskillen to take on Fermanagh.

Donegal against Tyrone is the rivalry that has dominated the last decade and the 2020 quarter-final showdown in Ballybofey will be their fifth time in six years to meet in the Ulster SFC, and the eighth time since 2011.

They also met in the Super 8s in 2018, one of thee occasions when Tyrone emerged victorious, but Donegal have held the upper hand winning five of their eight Ulster championship battles - including this year's one-sided semi-final in Breffni Park.

Ryan McHugh celebrates Donegal's 2019 Ulster final win over Cavan, their fifth provincial title since 2011

Rule change

The Ulster Council decided that the teams drawn in this year's preliminary round - Tyrone and Derry - would be excluded from it in 2020.

Monaghan, who will have Seamus McEnaney back in charge for the second time, will host neighbours Cavan, who reached the provincial decider this summer for the first time since 2001.

In a repeat of 2019, Antrim await the winner of the preliminary round tie and are entitled to a home draw.

With the Casement Park redevelopment project still stalled, they elected to play their 'home' game against Tyrone in the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Rory Gallagher's Fermanagh team knocked Armagh out of the Ulster championship in 2018, he will try to repeat the trick with the Derry footballers in another quarter-final tie.

Gallagher's former assistant Ryan McMenamin has taken on the manager's role and his first championship game in charge will be at home against Down.