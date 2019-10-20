Magherafelt win first Derry SFC title since 1978 after controversial finish

Daniel Heavron captained O'Donovan Rossa Magherafelt to a first Derry senior football title in 41 years

Magherafelt ended a 41-year wait for a Derry SFC title after a contentious finish at Celtic Park with Crossmaglen and Clontibret also winning county titles as the Donegal final was drawn.

The O'Donovan Rossas led 0-12 to 0-11 deep in injury-time when referee John Joe Cleary blew for full-time as Glen's Ciaran McFaul was about to shoot.

McFaul's shot flew over the bar but Magherafelt were already celebrating.

Derry county player Emmett McGuckin hit Magherafelt's last two points.

Five points from Shane Heavron helped Magherafelt lead 0-9 to 0-5 at the break but after he had a penalty saved by keeper Callum Mullan-Young, Glen fought back in the closing stages to reduce the margin to the minimum before the controversial conclusion.

Glen seeking first Derry title

Glen, seeking a first ever Derry title, led after early points from Danny Tallon and Paul Gunning but Heavron's scores helped Magherafelt move four up by the break.

Magherafelt's lead could even have been bigger as Heavron had a goalbound effort blocked on the line.

The O'Donovan Rossa were leading 0-11 to 0-8 on 45 minutes when Mullan-Young produced his brilliant penalty save to deny Heavron.

The Maghera side chipped away at Magherafelt's advantage in the closing stages and trailed by only one after Tallon's 59th-minute point was quickly followed by an Emmett Bradley score.

After Heavron missed a Magherafelt free, Maghera seemed to have worked the ball into a position have a final effort to level but the referee's whistle ended as McFaul was about to shoot.

He continued with the shot and it flew over the bar but it was too late for Glen as the O'Donovan Rossa clinched their seventh county title.

Crossmaglen comeback sinks Ballymacnab

In Armagh, Crossmaglen Rangers produced a commanding second-half performance as they beat Ballymacnab 2-18 to 2-9 to retain the title.

Trailing 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time, The Nab scored a second goal six minutes after the restart before Cross took control of the game with a succession of unanswered scores before Colin O'Connor and Oisin O'Neill found the back of the net for the holders.

After trading scores during the opening 12 minutes, the game burst into life when Jack Grugan's excellent left-footed pass was finished off clinically by Gavin McParland.

Leading by three at the break, Grugan extended the Nab advantage to four before Cross responded with three scores from play; two from Stephen Morris and one from Rian O'Neill.

Nab produced a strong response as Jack Grugan met his brother Rory's pass before Cross 'keeper Tiernan McConville to fist the ball into the net.

That only seemed to spur Cross on, however, as they used their experience in deciders down the years to rattle off nine scores in succession and surge into a four-point lead.

The defending champions effectively killed the game when O'Connor found space and fired low under Conor McGivern.

Jack Grugan pointed from a free but Ballymacnab's challenge was ended when Oisin O'Neill put his shot through McGivern's legs to secure a nine-point win and Crossmaglen's 45th Gerry Fagan Cup.

Clontibret clinch Monaghan title

Clontibret eased to a 1-14 to 0-11 win over Scotstown in the Monaghan Final at Clones.

Star man Conor McManus scored either side of Conor McCarthy's point in an evenly-poised early phase, however scores from Brian Greenan, McManus, Michael P O'Dowd put O'Neills in control.

Shane Carey and McCarthy stopped briefly halted the momentum, but Dessie Mone, O'Dowd and two more scores from McManus put Clontibret firmly in control at the break by six points.

McManus got the ball rolling after the restart as Clontibret raced into a 0-12 to 0-3 lead, before Scotstown finally offered some resistance through Rory Beggan and Carey, who made it a four-point margin.

Ryan McGuigan's goal with three minutes to go put the game beyond doubt and stretched the difference back up to seven, before Clontibret eased clear in the final stages to win by 1-14 to 0-11.

Naomh Conaill missed two injury-time chances as the Donegal decider against holders Gweedore was drawn

Donegal decider goes to replay

The Donegal decider will have to be replayed as holders Gaoth Dobhair drew 0-8 to 0-8 against Naomh Conaill in a scrappy decider at Ballybofey.

Naomh Conaill keeper Stephen McGrath made a fine early save to prevent an Odhran McFadden Ferry goal although Cian Mulligan pointed from the rebound to put the holders 0-2 to 0-0 ahead.

Three Eoghan McGettigan frees helped the Glenties outfit lead 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time but the holders seemed set for victory as they hit four unanswered points - including a Neil McGee point - to move 0-8 to 0-6 ahead.

However another McGettigan score and a long-range Ciaran Thompson free enabled Naomh Conaill to draw level after 56 minutes.

John O'Malley and Dermot Molloy had long-range chances to win the game for Naomh Conaill in injury-time but were off target.

