Ladies Ulster SFC: Donaghmoyne win 12th title against Termon

Geraldine McLaughlin hit nine points but it wasn't enough for Donegal outfit Termon

Donaghmoyne won their 12th Ulster senior club title after a 1-11 to 1-9 win against Termon at Killyclogher.

Cora Courtney got the goal for the Monaghan outfit while Lucy O'Flynn hit the net for Termon.

Termon trailed by four points in the second-half but turned it around to lead by one point with seven minutes left to play.

However late points from Lauren Garland and Louise Kerley helped the defending champions win by two points.

All-star nominee Geraldine McLaughlin scored all of her side's nine points.

Donaghmoyne raced into a four-point lead after seven minutes with points from Eimear Traynor, Cathriona McConnell, Kerley and Garland.

Termon kept plenty of players in their defence with the aim of hitting Geraldine McLaughlin with their out-ball, and she grabbed the game's next five points. Three of those scores came from frees to move the Donegal champions in the lead for the first time in the 22nd minute.

Kerley levelled the game for the second time in the 26th minute before McLaughlin kicked a sweet point to put Termon in the lead again.

The impressive Kerley matched McLaughlin's effort with a fine score to tie the score at 0-6 apiece before Donaghmoyne grabbed the game's opening goal three minutes into first-half injury time.

Cora Courtney flicked a high dropping ball from captain Hazel Kingham over the end of Termon goalkeeper Maureen O'Donnell to send them in at the break 1-6 to 0-6 ahead.

McConnell moved Donaghmoyne four in front three minutes after the resumption but McLaughlin responded with a free. Termon continued to battle hard and after Kerley saw her shot come back off the post, O'Flynn scrambled the ball home at the other end after McLaughlin's effort was initially saved.

But it proved a false dawn for Termon and Garland as Kerley kicked the winning scores for Donaghmoyne, as they claimed a fourth provincial win in the last five attempts.

The win was Donaghmoyne's 12th victory in the last 16 Ulster finals.