Ulster Senior Club Hurling: Slaughtneil ease past Middletown 1-17 to 0-8 in semi-final

Se McGuigan scored the only goal of Slaughtneil's win over Middletown

Slaughtneil eased past Armagh champions Middletown 1-17 to 0-8 in their Ulster Club Hurling semi-final at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday.

Slaughtneil led 1-09 to 0-5 at half-time with the help of a Se McGuigan goal five minutes before half-time.

The Derry champions will face Ballycran or Dunloy in the provincial decider, with the Down and Antrim kingpins meeting in Sunday's second semi-final.

Ballycran dashed Slaughtneil's Ulster three-in-a-row hopes last season.

A totally dominant Slaughtneil raced into a 0-8 to 0-1 lead after 15 minutes and Cormac O'Doherty landed seven points in the opening half hour.

McGuigan shot low into the net for the only goal of the game after goalkeeper Fintan Woods spilled the ball into his path after trying to collect Gerald Bradley's lobbed high ball.

It took Middletown 30 minutes to register a score from play - from the stick of David Carvill, who had chipped in with four earlier frees.

Within 20 seconds of the re-start Brian Cassidy pilfered another point from open play and his side pushed on to win at a canter with the help of neat scores from Brendan Rodgers and Gerald Bradley.

Middletown had suffered a further setback in the 50th minute when they lost free taker Carvill to a second yellow card.