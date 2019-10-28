Donegal SFC: Clubs asked to accept penalties if second replay finishes level

Gaoth Dobhair's Odhran MacNiallais protects the ball from Naomh Conaill's Ciaran Thompson

The Donegal county board have written to Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill to accept a penalty shoot-out if their second replay finishes level.

The sides will meet in the county SFC final for the third time in Ballybofey on Wednesday night after Sunday's first replay was drawn after extra time.

No agreement was in place on Sunday to play to a finish.

The winners are due to face Cavan champions Castlerahan in the first round of the Ulster SFC on Sunday.

Donegal have not as yet sought a possible postponement of that game from the Ulster Council, even though a third county replay may have to be played on Saturday should the clubs not agree to penalties on Wednesday night.

Two Donegal Under-21 Football Championship quarter-finals earlier this month were decided by penalty shoot-out.