Ulster club SFC: No fixed opponents but Castlerahan ready for the unknown

David Wright is joint captain of back-to-back Cavan champions Castlerahan

Cavan champions Castlerahan expect the eventual Donegal winners to be sharp rather than shattered by the time they meet in Sunday's Ulster club SFC clash.

Defending Ulster winners Gaoth Dobhair face Naomh Conaill in a second replay of the Donegal SFC final on Wednesday.

Donegal have confirmed a third replay on Saturday could happen if the teams draw again after extra time.

"It is hard on them of course, but they will come in sharper than us," claimed Castlerahan joint captain David Wright.

The Donegal county board confirmed on Tuesday that one club has so far agreed to a penalty shootout in Ballybofey on Wednesday night if they finish level again.

A provisional third replay has been pencilled in on Saturday 2 November with the Ulster club championship quarter-final trip to Kingpsan Breffni scheduled to take place 24 hours later.

"We're concentrating on ourselves, all we want to do is put in a big performance," says Wright.

"Our management have been up [to Donegal] to the games and all through the Cavan championship we've done small stats on other teams, but it's mostly about ourselves.

"Games is where it's at. In training you only learn a certain amount and they will come in sharper than us.

"Tiredness will be a factor but both their teams have a strong bench."