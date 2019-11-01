Ulster Club SFC: Adrian Cush says no pressure on rookies Magherafelt

Media playback is not supported on this device Magherafelt edge out Glen to win first Derry title in 41 years

Magherafelt manager Adrian Cush has claimed his newly crowned Derry SFC champions are in bonus territory against Kilcoo in Newry on Sunday.

Former Tyrone forward Cush led the club to their first senior title since 1978 and says they are under no pressure heading into an Ulster club campaign.

"This is a total adventure for us, it all points to a Kilcoo win," Cush said.

"Kilcoo won seven of the last eight Down titles, got to Ulster semis and finals and have big-game experience."

Mickey Moran managed Slaughtneil to three Ulster SFC titles in a four-year spell before taking charge of Kilcoo

Kilcoo are now managed by respected Derry coach Mickey Moran, who led Slaughtneil to three out of the last four Ulster SFC titles.

His assistant is Conleith Gilligan, who played in Ballinderry's All-Ireland club triumph in 2002.

The Mourne champions are experienced campaigners in Ulster and are chasing an elusive first provincial crown.

"They have two Derry managers who are going to know us inside out," said Cush.

"We have absolutely nothing to lose, it is a new experience and I hope the lads handle it well.

"We've basically taken the pressure off our players because the Derry championship is straight knockout and severe.

"There's a lot of big clubs in there who have won Ulster club and All-Irelands titles.

"We beat Coleraine, who were last year's winners, in the first round and the momentum has just gathered from there."