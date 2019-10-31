GAA All-Stars 2019: Tipperary win seven All-Star Hurling awards

Tipperary's Padraic Maher has equalled a county record by winning a sixth All-Star

All-Ireland senior hurling champions Tipperary lead the way with seven GAA All-Star awards in this year's team.

Beaten finalists Kilkenny earn three awards with Limerick and Wexford (two) and Cork forward Patrick Horgan also selected in the 2019 team.

Padraic Maher equals a county record by joining Tipp legends Nicky English and Eoin Kelly in winning a sixth award.

The All-Star Football awards will be revealed on Friday night along with the respective Players of the Year.

Goalkeeper Brian Hogan emulates his father Ken in winning an All-Star - becoming the first father and son in the history of the awards scheme to win All-Stars in the same position.

In total, five counties are represented.

Wexford have a player on the Hurling All-Stars team for the first time since Damien Fitzhenry in 2004.

2019 Hurling All-Stars -

B Hogan (Tipperary); S Finn (Limerick), R Maher (Tipperary), C Barrett (Tipperary); B Maher (Tipperary), P Walsh (Kilkenny), P Maher (Tipperary); N McGrath (Tipperary), D O'Keeffe (Wexford); L Chin (Wexford), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), C Fennelly (Kilkenny); A Gillane (Limerick), S Callanan (Tipperary), P Horgan (Cork).