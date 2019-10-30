Donegal SFC: Naomh Conaill beat 13-man Gaoth Dobhair in final second replay

Anthony Thompson (second from left) helped Naomh Conaill clinch a fourth Donegal SFC title

Naomh Conaill defeated 13-man holders Gaoth Dobhair 0-8 to 0-7 in the Donegal SFC Final second replay helped by a disputed clinching score.

Gweedore players claimed substitute John O'Malley's 60th-minute winning score was a wide .

Eamon McGee was red carded after allegedly clashing with a member of the Naomh Conaill management as the players made their way off at half-time.

The holders came from three down to level before O'Malley's point.

After O'Malley's score, Gaoth Dobhair were reduced to 13 men with Odhran McFadden-Ferry receiving his marching orders.

Naomh Conaill's win means they are scheduled to face Cavan champions Castlerahan in the first round of the Ulster SFC on Sunday.

