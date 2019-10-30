Donegal SFC: Naomh Conaill beat 13-man Gaoth Dobhair in final second replay

Anthony Thompson will be in action for Naomh Conaill against Castlerahan in the Ulster Club SFC on Sunday
Anthony Thompson (second from left) helped Naomh Conaill clinch a fourth Donegal SFC title

Naomh Conaill defeated 13-man holders Gaoth Dobhair 0-8 to 0-7 in the Donegal SFC Final second replay helped by a disputed clinching score.

Gweedore players claimed substitute John O'Malley's 60th-minute winning score was a wide .

Eamon McGee was red carded after allegedly clashing with a member of the Naomh Conaill management as the players made their way off at half-time.

The holders came from three down to level before O'Malley's point.

After O'Malley's score, Gaoth Dobhair were reduced to 13 men with Odhran McFadden-Ferry receiving his marching orders.

Naomh Conaill's win means they are scheduled to face Cavan champions Castlerahan in the first round of the Ulster SFC on Sunday.

More to follow.

