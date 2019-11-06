Ulster Club SFC: Semi-finals dates and venues announced

Conor McManus will be in action for Clontibret against Naomh Conaill at Omagh on Saturday, 16 November

Clontibret's Ulster Club SFC semi-final against Naomh Conaill will be at Omagh on Saturday 16 November with the other last-four game between Kilcoo and Derrygonnelly the next day at Armagh.

The throw-in for Healy Park contest will be at 19:00 GMT with the Athletic Grounds contest starting at 15:00.

Both games will be decided on the day, with extra-time and penalties taking place if necessary.

Derrygonnelly needed a historic penalty shootout to beat Trillick on Sunday.

Both games will be part of double-headers.

The curtain-raiser at Omagh will be the Ulster Junior Club Football semi-final between Blackhill and Buncrana [17:00] with Glenn facing Magheracloone in the Intermediate Football semi-final at the Athletic Grounds [13:00].

The second Intermediate semi-final between Galbally and St Naul's will take place at Celtic Park on 17 November [14:30].