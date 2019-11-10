Tyrone to investigate Division One league final brawl

Tyrone say they will wait for the referee's report and a full investigation will be carried out into the incident

The Tyrone county board is to launch an investigation into a brawl which marred the Division One football league final on Saturday at Fintona.

The encounter between Dromore and holders Errigal Ciaran broke into violence in the closing stages.

Errigal had three players sent off and two Dromore players were given their marching orders.

After play resumed, Dromore went on to lift the title with a 1-10 to 1-6 victory.

"An otherwise sporting game was interrupted by a brief but unacceptable sequence of events in the closing stages," said Tyrone PRO Eugene McConnell.

"The Tyrone Competitions Control Committee will await the report of the referee and a full investigation will be carried out."

Errigal Ciaran's Niall Kelly and Eoin Kelly were shown red cards, as were Dromore pair Sean McNabb and Paul McHugh. And Errigal finished with 12 men after Ben McDonnell picked up a second yellow card.

Ryan McCusker's second half goal was the vital score that put daylight between the sides, after the St Dympna's had fought back from a two-point interval deficit, with Peter Harte netting a penalty for Errigal.