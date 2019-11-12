Mattie Donnelly: Injury set to rule out Tyrone football star for six months

Mattie Donnelly was injured in Trillick's recent Ulster Club defeat by Derrygonnelly

Tyrone footballers look likely to be without former All-Star Mattie Donnelly for around six months after he suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Donnelly was injured in Trillick's recent Ulster Club Football Championship defeat by Derrygonnelly.

The Tyrone man will undergo surgery in London on Tuesday.

"One of the tendons of the bone on the hamstring has become detached. The only way around it is surgical intervention," he told teamtalkmag.com.

"Unfortunately, it is a bad injury.

"So I have a few months of rehab ahead of me. It's the best of a bad bunch. There is never a good time to get injured but this is probably the pick of the season when there is not much happening in the winter months.

"I will put the head down and be diligent with the rehab as I'm at that age, with Tyrone panels, you need to be coming back in good shape."