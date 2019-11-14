Connor McAliskey: Clonoe forward departs Tyrone panel

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte will be without the services of forwards Mattie Donelly and Connor McAliskey for next year's Football League

Tyrone forward Connor McAliskey has quit the squad in the latest departure to hit the Red Hands.

The Clonoe man has informed manager Mickey Harte that he will not be involved in the season ahead.

But Harte is hoping McAliskey is planning to take a year out, with a view to returning in 2021.

"That's just a choice that he has made. He doesn't feel that he's ready to commit for this particular year," said Harte.

"I don't think it's a retirement as such, it's just a break."

Harte's backroom team has also seen a shake-up over the off-season with Kevin Madden and Jonny Davis replacing the departing Stephen O'Neill and Ulster Rugby-bound strength and conditioning coach Peter Donnelly.

McAliskey's game time was limited during 2019, with Cathal McShane and Mattie Donnelly frequently deployed as a two man inside line of attack.

Tyrone captain Donnelly will miss the National Football League due to a hamstring injury which is set to sideline him for six months.

He suffered damage to a tendon which holds the hamstring to the bone while playing for Trillick in the Ulster Club Championship against Derrygonnelly of Fermanagh earlier this month.