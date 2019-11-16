Ulster Club SFC semi-final: Naomh Conaill earn 0-12 to 0-9 win over Clontibret

Leo McLoone was superb in Naomh Conaill's midfield as they set up an Ulster final appearance against either Kilcoo or Derrygonnelly

Ulster Club Senior Football Championship semi-finals Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 17 November Throw-ins: 19:00 GMT and 15:00 Coverage: Match reports on the BBC Sport website and highlights programme on BBC iPlayer from Monday evening.

Six points from Eoghan McGettigan help Naomh Conaill earn a deserved 0-12 to 0-9 win over Clontibret in the first Ulster Club SFC semi-final at Omagh.

The Glenties side belied their defensive reputation by moving 0-6 to 0-1 ahead after only 16 minutes.

They were four up at the break and despite Clontibret cutting the margin to two, Naomh Conaill didn't panic.

With Ciaran Thompson hitting 0-3, Naomh Conaill moved five up again and held on despite Clontribret's two late points.

A towering midfield performance from Leo McLoone helped the Glenties side over the line, and they were in no way flattered by their margin of success as they set up a final appearance against either Kilcoo or Derrygonnelly, who meet in Sunday's second semi-final.

The Monaghan men relied too heavily on Conor McManus, who managed just one score from play, but accounted for all but three of their points.

The Donegal men imposed themselves on the contest right from the start, putting pressure on the Clontibret kick-out and channelling men back inside their own half when not in possession.

The Monaghan side's packed defence proved ineffective against the clever movement of the Glenties forward division as they picked off scores to open up a five points lead.

Eoghan McGettigan hit the first three, with Brendan McDyer, corner back Kevin McGettigan and Leo McLoone also on target for a 0-6 to 0-1 advantage, the only Farney score of the opening quarter coming of the boot of Conor McManus.

McManus nailed a couple of dead ball scores as his side began to claw its way back into contention, one of them after Naomh Conaill full-back AJ Gallagher was dismissed on a black card.

But a fourth McGettigan score sent Naomh Conaill in with a 0-7 to 0-3 interval lead.

Clontibret did produce a flourish early in the second half, cutting the deficit back to two with scores from McManus and Francis Hughes.

But with McLoone and Ciaran Thompson imperious around the middle, the Donegal men moved five up after two more Thompson points and McGettigan's sixth score.

Clontibret did shoot late scores through McManus and Darragh Hughes, but this was to be a night for the men of Glenties.