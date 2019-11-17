Ulster Club SFC semi-final: Kilcoo beat Derrygonnelly to reach final

Aaron Branagan netted a crucial goal as Kilcoo beat Derrygonnelly by two points

Kilcoo have reached the Ulster Club SFC decider after beating Derrygonnelly Harps 1-7 to 0-9 in a thrilling semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.

Aaron Branagan's 38th-minute goal proved decisive as Kilcoo staved off a late Derrygonnelly fightback.

Both sides were reduced to 14 men in the second half with Derrygonnelly's Lee Jones and Kilcoo's Jerome Johnston both receiving two yellow cards.

Kilcoo will face Donegal champions Naomh Conaill in the final.

More to follow.