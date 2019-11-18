International Rules: Ireland to face Australia in Tests in 2020 and 2022

Australia won the last series which was held down under in 2017

The International Rules series between Ireland and Australia will resume after a three-year gap in 2020.

Next year's series will take place in Ireland with the Tests at venues yet to be announced on Sunday, 15 November and Saturday 21 November.

A further two-Test series will take place in Australia in 2022.

Australia will defend the Cormac McAnallen Trophy next year after they secured a 2-0 victory in the last series Down Under in 2017.

The Australian team will conduct a training camp in New York prior to next year's matches in Ireland.

GAA Director General Tom Ryan welcomed the return of the series.

"We are pleased to announce the return of the International Rules Series in 2020 and look forward to re-connecting with our friends and colleagues in the AFL, both on and off the field," said Ryan.

"The series offers our players the chance to wear the green jersey and represent Ireland and it also provides them with an opportunity to pit themselves against the best from another code while showcasing the best skills of Gaelic football."

AFL General Manager Football Operations Steve Hocking said players named in the 2020 All-Australian team will be the first considered for next year's squad.

"We want to take the best of the best to the two-Test series in Ireland next year and our All-Australian players will be the first players selected," he said.

Since the series started in 1984, Ireland and Australian have secured 10 victories apiece with the Irish having won 21 of the 40 Tests and the Aussies earning 19 successes.