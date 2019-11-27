Dessie Mone: Clontibret man ends Monaghan football career at the age of 35

Mone shows his disappointment after Monaghan's All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Tyrone in 2018

Dessie Mone has called time on the Monaghan football career after 16 seasons with the Farney County.

The Clontibret man, 35, announced his intercounty retirement in a brief tweet which said: 'Sin é#no regrets."

Mone, one of the best man markers in the modern game, helped Monaghan clinch the 2013 and 2015 Ulster titles.

While Monaghan have been one of the top Ulster teams in the last decade, they missed out on an All-Ireland Final appearance during that period.

They closest they got to a place in the Sam Maguire decider came last year when they were narrowly beaten by Tyrone in the semi-finals.

The versatile Mone was a substitute in that match.

Following news of Mone's intercounty retirement, the Gaelic Players Association paid tribute to the Clontibret man, describing him as a "mainstay of the Monaghan team since his debut in 2004".

Seamus McEnaney is now in charge of Monaghan after Malachy O'Rourke's resignation following this year's championship.