Ulster Club SFC Final: Naomh Conaill and Kilcoo battle for glory at Omagh

AIB Ulster Club Senior Football Championship Final: Naomh Conaill v Kilcoo Date: Sunday, 1 December Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Throw-in: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Game clips and match report on BBC Sport website; Highlights on Playing for the the Parish on BBC Two NI on Tuesday, 3 December at 22:00 GMT

Kilcoo and Naomh Conaill will battle for long-cherished Ulster Club Football glory in Sunday's decider at Omagh.

During a run which has seen them win seven of the last eight Down titles, Kilcoo lost the 2012 and 2016 deciders.

With Naomh Conaill suffering their final defeat back in 2010, Kilcoo's need might look the greater but sentiment will not decide the outcome.

Naomh Conaill were the more impressive semi-final winners but good semi-final displays don't guarantee final wins.

Still, the Glenties side's display against a highly-fancied Clontibret side spearheaded by Conor McManus marks them out as clear favourites going into the Healy Park decider.

After being portrayed as a defensive outfit as they outlasted defending Ulster champions Gaoth Dohair in a Donegal Final trilogy and then held off Castlerahan, Naomh Conaill suddenly showed superb attacking intent to stun the Monaghan champions in the provincial semi-final.

Leo McLoone was superb in Naomh Conaill's midfield in their semi-final win

McGettigan stars in semi-final win

Centre half-forward Eoghan McGettigan hit six of Naomh Conaill's points with the closing three-point margin, if anything, flattering a decidedly second-best Clontibret.

Leo McLoone's towering midfield display, aided and abetted it must be said by the efforts of captain Ciaran Thompson, laid the platform for Naomh Conaill's win.

Naomh Conaill raced out of the traps to lead 0-6 to 0-1 after 16 minutes and in truth, never looked like being caught.

In contrast, Kilcoo were unconvincing in their semi-final win over a Derrygonnelly side, who admittedly had shown their credentials in surprising Trillick in the quarter-finals - via a penalty shootout.

Derrygonnelly missed a couple of crucial goal chances with Kilcoo having keeper Martin McCourt to thank for one particularly superb early stop to deny Shane McGullion.

Even with those missed goal chances, Derrygonnelly surely still would have triumphed but for a bad free-taking afternoon.

As Derrygonnelly missed their chances, Aaron Branagan's 38th-minute Kilcoo goal proved the crucial score as the Down champions held on in a frantic finale at the Athletic Grounds.

Mickey Moran's management team includes Conleith Gilligan, who knows plently about the Naomh Conaill squad

Key forward Jerome Johnston will be available for Kilcoo on Sunday as his semi-final sending off came following two yellow cards.

As ever, Paul Devlin's free-taking could prove crucial - particularly in a low-scoring contest - while few will begrudge the ever industrious Conor Laverty - now part of the Monaghan senior management - an Ulster Club medal if the Down champions can fashion an emotional triumph.

Mickey Moran guided Slaughtneil to their 0-12 to 0-9 triumph over Kilcoo in the 2016 Ulster decider but is now at the helm of the Mourne club, with Ballinderry's 2001 All-Ireland winner Conleith Gilligan part of his management team.

Gilligan will bring some insider knowledge on the opposition into Sunday's contest after stints as part of Naomh Conaill's backroom team over the past decade.

What tactical plan Moran and Gilligan come up with to stifle Naomh Conaill remains to be seen. Kilcoo's method usually relies on counter-attack but predicting the nature of Sunday's game is fraught with difficulty after both semi-finals did not necessarily go to the script.