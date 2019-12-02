Killian Clarke: Defender opts out of Breffni panel for 2020

Killian Clarke's absence is a major setback for Cavan as they prepare for the league campaign

Cavan will be without Killian Clarke next year after the defender's decision to take a break from inter-county football.

The 26-year-old former Breffni captain has been part of the county set-up for the last nine years.

"I want to take a bit of time to myself and evaluate what my life is going to be," Clarke told the Anglo-Celt.

"I just fell out of love with the game a wee bit to be honest. I wasn't enjoying it."

Clarke, who played for Ireland in the 2017 International Rules series, could return to the Breffni colours.

He added: "I just want time to concentrate on myself, to look after number one for a change instead of putting football first like I have done for the last eight or nine years."

Cavan lost out to Armagh after a replay in this year's Ulster SFC semi-finals and they face the Orchard side again in their Football League opener next month.