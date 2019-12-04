McKenna Cup: Holders Tyrone drawn against Armagh and Cavan

Tyrone won the McKenna Cup for the 16th time when they beat Armagh in last year's final

Holders Tyrone will face Armagh and Cavan in the round robin stage of the McKenna Cup.

Mickey Harte's side beat Armagh by two points in last year's decider and have been drawn together in Section C along with Cavan.

Monaghan, Donegal and Derry will be in Section A while Antrim, Down and Fermanagh complete the draw in Section B

The first round of fixtures will take place on 29 December.

The semi-final stage of the competition will see the Section A's winners take on the best runner up while the winners from Sections A and B will face off in the other last-four tie.

Queen's University, St Mary's University and Ulster University will be absent from the competition after the Sigerson Cup was brought forward to mid-January.

The three sides have used the McKenna Cup as preparation for the Sigerson Cup for over a decade.

However, with this year's university competition beginning earlier than usual on 12 January, a direct clash means they will miss Ulster GAA's curtain-raiser.

The draw for the first round of the Sigerson took place earlier on Monday, with Ulster University handed a difficult task away to UCD.

St Mary's University, last year's beaten finalists, travel to Maynooth University while Queen's University will host TU Dublin in the first round.

Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup - Section A Monaghan Donegal Derry

Section B Antrim Down Fermanagh

Section C Armagh Tyrone Cavan

Semi-final draw Section C winner v Section B winner Section A winner v Best runner up