Dessie Farrell appointed new Dublin football manager after Jim Gavin's exit

Dessie Farrell served as chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association between 2003 and 2016

Dublin have appointed Dessie Farrell as the county's new football manager following Jim Gavin's departure late last month.

Farrell, who helped Dublin win the 1995 All-Ireland title, has previously managed the county's minor and under-21 teams to All-Ireland titles.

He takes over from Gavin who led the Dubs to an historic fifth successive All-Ireland title in September.

Farrell has been appointed on a three-year term.

"Dessie has played an integral role in the success of the Dublin footballers over the past decade in his time as manager of the Dublin Minor and U21 teams," said Dublin county board chairman Sean Shanley.

"We wish Dessie the very best and look forward to the 2020 season".

The Dublin statement added that the make-up of Farrell's backroom team would be announced in due course.

Farrell's managerial career also includes guiding Na Fianna to last year's Dublin county title.

The new manager was also chief executive of players body the GPA between 2003-16.

Dublin begin their Football League campaign against Kerry on 25 January while they will face Westmeath in their Leinster Championship opener next summer.

Farrell's football career included him earning an All-Star in 1995.