Tyrone's Cathal McShane poised for move to Aussie Rules
Tyrone's All Star full-forward Cathal McShane is understood to be considering taking up a professional career in Australian Rules football.
Brisbane Lions are believed to have offered the 24-year-old Owen Roes clubman a two-year contract, the teamtalkmag.com website has reported.
If McShane does leave, it would be a huge blow to Mickey Harte's Tyrone.
Along with Kerry's Sean O'Shea, he was joint top scorer in the 2019 All-Ireland Championship with 3-48.
Two-time Ulster Championship winner McShane would be the second young GAA star to join the Brisbane club, following in the footsteps of Dublin's James Madden.