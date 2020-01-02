Tyrone's Cathal McShane poised for move to Aussie Rules

Cathal McShane of Tyone
McShane helped Tyrone reach the 2019 All-Ireland Championship semi-finals where they were beaten by Kerry

Tyrone's All Star full-forward Cathal McShane is understood to be considering taking up a professional career in Australian Rules football.

Brisbane Lions are believed to have offered the 24-year-old Owen Roes clubman a two-year contract, the teamtalkmag.com website has reported.

If McShane does leave, it would be a huge blow to Mickey Harte's Tyrone.

Along with Kerry's Sean O'Shea, he was joint top scorer in the 2019 All-Ireland Championship with 3-48.

Two-time Ulster Championship winner McShane would be the second young GAA star to join the Brisbane club, following in the footsteps of Dublin's James Madden.

