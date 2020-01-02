Slaughtneil: All-Ireland hurling semi-final 'our opportunity to show what we are about'

Michael McShane has led Slaughtneil hurlers to three Ulster club titles in the last four years

All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final: Ballyhale Shamrocks v Slaughtneil Date: Sunday, 5 January Venue: Pairc Esler, Newry Throw-in: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds.

Slaughtneil full-forward Brendan Rogers says Sunday's All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final against holders Ballyhale Shamrocks gives the Derry champions "an opportunity to show what we are about".

Slaughtneil are aiming to reach the final for the first time when they play their third semi-final in four years.

"You want to play against the best and measure yourself against the best players," said Rogers.

"No team is invincible. On a one-off day anything is possible."

Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale are the most decorated club of all time, managed by the most decorated hurler of all-time - 10-times All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny, Henry Shefflin.

Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane explains that his team will not be dwelling on their opponents' formidable records however.

'We're not playing their reputations'

"Henry proved himself to be arguably the greatest hurler who ever played the game and he's had a great start to his managerial career," said Ballycastle man McShane.

"It's a great test for the players and the management team but it's one that we are relishing.

"We're not going to look at what these guys have won in the past because that won't matter on Sunday.

"They have good players but I believe we have players who, had they been born in Kilkenny, would be equally decorated because they are equally as good.

"It will be 15 v 15 and we're not playing their reputations. We have the confidence we can win this game and believe we are a better and more experienced team than we were two years ago."

Slaughtneil players celebrate their Ulster hurling club final success in Newry in November

Slaughtneil gave Na Piarsaigh a scare at the last-four stage in 2018 before the favourites eventually ran out 3-15 to 3-8 winners despite being down to 13 men.

Now the Derry outfit hope they can go one better after securing a third Ulster title in four years with a 1-15 to 0-10 victory over 14-man Dunloy at Pairc Esler on 10 November.

"The professionalism and the standards that Mickey and his team have brought year on year have without doubt been the difference in making us a better team," argued Rogers.

"With the semi-finals having previously been played in February sometimes the break since the Ulster final has been too long so that you lose momentum but hopefully this time we can carry the momentum through."

Training at Christmas 'a worthwhile sacrifice'

Centre half-forward Cormac O'Doherty, Slaughtneil's leading scorer and free taker, scored the only goal of the Ulster club final and hopes that a return to the venue of that decider will help spur on his side.

"We had the Ulster final at Pairc Esler and achieved a great result so hopefully the fact that this match is being played there too will stand to us as that day obviously holds good memories," said O'Doherty.

"Two years ago we put ourselves in a great position but didn't finish it off. It's a learning curve but we'll just give it a go and see where it takes us.

"Ballyhale are an unbelievable side, a top-class outfit, so we are under no illusions as to how tough it is going to be.

"The fact we have had to prepare over Christmas is not ideal but it's a sacrifice worth making. We are preparing for the biggest game we will play as a hurling group and it's not every year you get to play in an All-Ireland semi-final."