All-Ireland SFC club semi-final: Kilcoo out to realise 'dream' against Ballyboden St Enda's

Branagan (right) lifted Kilcoo's first Ulster club SFC title alongside co-captain Conor Laverty

AIB All-Ireland SFC club semi-final: Ballyboden St Enda's v Kilcoo Date: Saturday, 4 January Venue: Kingspan Breffni, Cavan Throw-in: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds.

Kilcoo's Aidan Branagan says reaching the All-Ireland club final has been a "childhood dream" for every member of the County Down side.

The Magpies face Leinster's Ballyboden St Enda's on Saturday for a berth in the showpiece later this month.

It will be Kilcoo's first All-Ireland semi-final having claimed their maiden provincial title in December.

"Everybody who pulls on the jersey for the club is looking to get there," said co-captain Branagan, 36.

"There has been a lot of hard work put in from boys in the club this past 20 years."

Kilcoo's wait for an Ulster title ended after the club, winners of the Down SFC title in sevens of the last eight seasons, saw off Donegal's Naomh Conaill by two points having tasted defeat in provincial finals in 2012 and 2016.

"It's a big thing, the first couple of times when you win Down," Branagan said.

"But after that you sort of do look towards Ulster and then whenever you can't get over the line it's eating away at you. "

A 2010 All-Ireland finalist with Down, Branagan is one of the side's most experienced campaigners and is the oldest of five brothers playing in the team.

"Sometimes it's good, but anything you do wrong, you hear about it," he said.

"The minute you're in the car you're told who scored and what mistakes you made pretty quickly."

Dublin champions St Enda's are the last Leinster side to have lifted the All Ireland club crown, beating Castlebar Mitchels in 2016.

Reigning champions Corofin meet Cork's Nemo Rangers in the first semi-final at Cusack Park earlier on Saturday.

The final will be held at Croke Park on 19 January.