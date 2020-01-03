Cathal McShane: 'Hammer on while you can' - Sidebottom on Tyrone star's possible AFL move

Kerry's Adrian Spillane is held off by Cathal McShane in last year's All-Ireland semi-final

I don't know Cathal McShane but he strikes me as someone who is mighty craic and of course seriously talented.

The kind of fella that you'd happily go for a pint with. I've never had a beer with him but if I did I'd say …

"Hammer on while you can, go kick the oval ball for a bit and while you're at it kick down a few doors Down Under as well - sure aren't ye made for it, strong as a bull, agile as a ballerina and you most certainly can take a mark."

I rather suspect Cathal McShane has seen the future in the Red Hand jersey and it's uncertain at best, what's the incentive to stay and play at home?

Once surrounded and supported by a phalanx of some of the brightest forward talent in the game, that has now fallen away. Conor McAliskey? Mark Bradley? Lee Brennan? All have drifted.

Mattie Donnelly, the captain and leader, is in long term injury rehab. If anyone can get back it will be Mattie, but with his game predicated on speed and strength can he reach those lofty heights again?

Mickey Harte could soon be planning without the spearhead of the Tyrone attack

Joe Kernan once famously said that "the hardest thing to manage is success" - conversely a lack of silverware, in a ravenous county can also bring about a malaise. Disaffection is so very difficult to guard against, not least in elite teams.

Having been fattened on All-Ireland successes in the noughties, for this current generation of Tyrone fans 'Sam Maguire' is the only show in town.

Tyrone under Mickey Harte are now entering a 12th season in search of a senior All-Ireland title - the longest period a serving inter-county manager has been in charge without winning the Holy Grail.

Anyway, you get my drift, why wouldn't a young man with ambitions beyond these shores and the world at his feet consider his career options.

Sporting prime

Significantly Cathal McShane is now 24, he has not been lured away at a young impressionable age, quite the contrary (as I understand it) he's had the luxury of negotiating his own deal and of making an informed and considered decision as he nears his sporting prime.

The right to work is a universal one. Cathal McShane is as entitled as the next person to make money from whatever gifts he has, be they musical, intellectual or physical.

As for the redundant argument that he's thumbing his nose at the bowl he was baked in, in truth he was already partially lost to his club having committed to his county.

In the land of 21st century Gaelic Games, the county is king and the club by comparison is a pauper.

It's decision time for Cathal McShane after an impressive year for the Red Hands

Counties have a great capacity to cannibalise clubs and unless a sympathetic balance is struck, clubs suffer. Yes, counties curate but they also predate, and clubs are not an infinite resource to be mined and plundered, they are a delicate eco system to be minded.

I have sympathy for Cathal McShane's club. At the time of writing I don't know if he'll stay or go.

What I do know is that it's become fashionable in certain quarters to pillory those Aussie Rules clubs chasing GAA talent, but in forging links with the AFL and formalising the International Rules series, that window of opportunity was opened by the GAA itself.

Where's the wisdom in putting your top talent in a rival's shop window when they're available on a free transfer?

Cheers Cathal - all the best for 2020 whatever you decide.