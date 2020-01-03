Dr McKenna Cup: Red Hands start defence against Cavan

Tyrone defeated Cavan in an All-Ireland SFC round four qualifier at Clones last July

McKenna Cup holders Tyrone open their campaign on Sunday with Cavan their opponents at Healy Park.

The Red Hands beat Armagh in last year's decider to give Mickey Harte his 11th McKenna Cup success as Tyrone boss.

Cavan are chasing a first win in Section C after losing out to the Orchard men last Sunday.

Donegal will host Monaghan in Section A while Antrim go up against Fermanagh at Ahoghill in Section B.

Monaghan beat Derry in their opener and they travel to Ballybofey to face a Donegal side set to make their McKenna Cup bow.

Fermanagh will hope to bounce back from defeat by Down when they make the trip to take on the Saffrons.

Tyrone's preparations for the competition have been overshadowed by the possible departure of star forward Cathal McShane to the AFL.

The 24-year-old is understood to be considering taking up a professional career with Aussie Rules side Brisbane Lions.

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup fixtures

Sunday 5 January - 14:00 GMT

Section A Donegal v Monaghan Ballybofey

Section B Antrim v Fermanagh Ahoghill

Section C Tyrone v Cavan Healy Park