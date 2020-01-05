Cathal McShane: Tyrone forward yet to decide on AFL offer says Mickey Harte

Media playback is not supported on this device Mickey Harte's sadness at ex-GAA players 'doing AFL's bidding'

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte says Cathal McShane will travel to Australia to assess whether to accept an offer from AFL club the Brisbane Lions.

Reports have suggested the Tyrone All Star is poised to accept the Lions offer but Harte told BBC Sport NI that the forward is yet to make a decision.

"He is going out there for a few days to experience what that might be like," said Harte on Sunday.

"There is no final decision on whether he is going to go.

"He says he's going out there for a 10 or 12-day experience to see whether it is for him or not. At this moment in time he has not committed to anything."

The Tyrone manager was speaking after his team's 1-16 to 0-13 victory over Cavan in their Dr McKenna Cup opener when McShane didn't feature.

Mickey Harte has always regarded the International Rules series as a recruiting vehicle for the AFL

Harte a long-time critic of International Rules

Harte has been a long-time critic of the GAA's relationship with the AFL formalised by the International Rules series which has seen regular hybrid code contests between the leading footballers from both sports.

The Tyrone manager has always insisted that the "engagement" has only served as a recruiting ground for the AFL and McShane's possible departure to the Brisbane club has only increased the Red Hand boss' misgivings about continued links between the sports.

Harte's mood hasn't been helped by his conviction that former GAA players are now heavily involved in the recruitment process.

"That's the sad thing about it. It used to be that we had unknown Australians trying to woo our players. Now we have ex-gaelic players doing it which really saddens me. We have recruits for the AFL inside our own ranks."

Tyrone boss attempts to 'enlighten' McShane

Asked whether he has made attempts to persuade McShane to reject the AFL overtures, Harte said that "persuasion wasn't the right word".

"I was trying to enlighten him to the fact that lots of good things can happen for him staying here.

"Things that he's going out to try do [in Australia] are very much more variable."

Harte says that he will "wish Cathal the best" if he decides to accept the Brisbane offer.

"It's always been the case that people are allowed to go and play professional sport if they want to. I have never had any objection to that.

"But I never would have thought that another organisation would be creating a warm market for another organisation to come and take our players."