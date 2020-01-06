Cathal McShane: Tyrone forward to train with AFL side Adelaide Crows

McShane did not play in Tyrone's Dr McKenna Cup win over Cavan on Sunday

Cathal McShane's potential move to the Australian Football League has taken a new twist with Adelaide Crows saying he will train with them this month.

It had been reported that the Tyrone forward would travel to Australia to assess whether to accept an offer to join AFL outfit Brisbane Lions.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte told BBC Sport on Sunday that McShane had yet to make a decision on a move to Brisbane.

The Crows then announced that he would train with them "in the coming weeks".

"We're looking forward to Cathal joining our pre-season training programme and getting to know him a bit better," said Crows general manager Justin Reid.

"He has the physical attributes, coming in at a touch over 190 centimetres. He's also strong in the air and can kick on both feet.

"Once he lands in Adelaide, it'll provide the opportunity to understand more about our club, our philosophies and what our programme looks like."

Media playback is not supported on this device Mickey Harte's sadness at ex-GAA players 'doing AFL's bidding'

Harte commented on McShane's reported move to Brisbane after the Red Hands' Dr McKenna Cup win over Cavan, in which McShane did not feature.

"He is going out there for a few days to experience what that might be like. There is no final decision on whether he is going to go," he said.

"He says he's going out there for a 10 or 12-day experience to see whether it is for him or not. At this moment in time he has not committed to anything."

Harte, a long-time critic of the GAA's relationship with the AFL, once again hit out at what he called "recruits for the AFL within our own ranks".