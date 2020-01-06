Michael McShane: Slaughtneil boss considering future after semi-final defeat

Slaughtneil were edged out by holders Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-24 to 2-19 in a thriller at Pairc Esler

Slaughtneil hurling manager Michael McShane says he is undecided whether to stay on in charge after his side's All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final defeat.

McShane's side produced a stirring display against holders Ballyhale Shamrocks before going down to a 2-24 to 2-19 defeat at Newry on Sunday.

Asked whether he would remain on, McShane replied:" I don't know about that. We'll see.

"There are a lot of things to assess and a lot of people to talk to.

"If that was my last game, I'll leave with a great sense of pride and a great sense of achievement on where we've come over the last few years."

'Christmas pushed a bit to the side this year'

McShane added that the moving of the All-Ireland Club series to January had led to Christmas "being pushed a bit to the side at home this year".

"There are a lot of parties involved. The Slaughtneil club maybe have to decide whether they want me back.

"I'll [also] go home and have a chat with my family. I have a young family and there's a massive amount of commitment in this.

"There are work commitments as well. I've got to weigh all those things up."

The Ballycastle man said parting ways with the Slaughtneil squad "would break my heart".

"I love them to bits. There's a great bond between us. I'm not saying yea or nay but it's something I have to think about."

McShane gladdened by Shefflin tribute

Ballyhale manager, the legendary Henry Shefflin, was mightily relieved at the finish after man of the match Colin Fennelly's late goal finally ended Slaughtneil's heroic resistance at Pairc Esler.

"The performance from both teams was just amazing," Shefflin told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"That's high scoring, 2-24 to 2-19 on the fifth of January. It was just an amazing game of hurling."

McShane revealed the 10-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny had paid a glowing tribute to Slaughtneil's hurling ability in the losers' dressing-room after the epic contest.

"What I was glad to hear was that he said we were an equal to them in hurling skills. It wasn't just about brawn or physique," said McShane.

"They had to dig very deep to beat us and I suppose you have to take great satisfaction from that."

The Slaughtneil manager believes his team's display showed that they "deserve to be at the top table of club hurling".

"They belong with the champions of Kilkenny and Tipperary and Galway and wherever else.

"The average of age of the team is about 24 and there are another few years in these guys. I hope and trust they will get over the line some day."

But it remains to be seen whether McShane will be with the three-time Ulster champions for any further jousts at All-Ireland glory.