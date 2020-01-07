Dr McKenna Cup: Tyrone boss Mickey Harte to experiment against Armagh

Conn Kilpatrick impressed on his Tyrone senior debut on Sunday

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says that his side for Wednesday's McKenna Cup game against Armagh will be experimental despite there being a semi-final place up for grabs.

In a repeat of last year's final, the sides will meet in the Section C decider having both defeated Cavan.

Meanwhile Antrim travel to Newry knowing a win will secure their semi-final spot.

Donegal will top Section A if they can avoid defeat by Derry at Celtic Park.

Harte is seeking his 12th McKenna Cup title as Red Hands manager, having opened the 2020 campaign with a win over Cavan.

Traditionally the competition has been used by county bosses to blood emerging talent and a number of Tyrone players, including Conn Kilpatrick and Dan Kerr, made their senior debuts on Sunday.

"We want to be in the semi-final for sure," said Harte.

"We have to do everything we can to be there but at the same time we have to experiment.

"We have to give players game-time, that's what this competition is for in our eyes. To get new players, give them game time and when you do that you take a gamble.

"You put some seasoned campaigners in there and you put some new faces in and you have to take whatever comes with that.

"We hope that we'd be strong enough with that kind of mix to make our way through to the semi-final."

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh will be looking for a reverse of their last McKenna Cup meeting with Tyrone

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh indicated against Cavan that they could be an exciting proposition this year with young Crossmaglen forward Rian O'Neill again coming to the fore in an impressive first half display.

In last year's McKenna Cup final Tyrone edged their old rivals by two points, but the game will be remember for its fiery nature which saw Armagh finish with 13 men.

Donegal and Saffrons need point to advance

2018 champions Donegal defeated Monaghan on Sunday and now need just one point to finish top of Group A.

For Derry, topping the group is still a possibility should they win, while the best runners up spot is still up for grabs.

Similarly, Antrim are a point away from the last four after Paddy McBride's late goal gave them a dramatic opening win over Fermanagh.

Down are without a win having been defeated by Fermanagh on the opening day, so know anything less than a victory will bring an end to their tournament.

Semi-final draw Section C winner v Section B winner Section A winner v Best runner up

Wednesday's Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup fixtures

Section A Derry v Donegal Celtic Park, Derry

Section B Down v Antrim Pairc Esler, Newry