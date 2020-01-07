Caolan Mooney: Down GAA player leaves hospital after assault

Caolan Mooney was taken to Daisy Hill hospital and later transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital

Down GAA player Caolan Mooney has left Royal Victoria Hospital after being assaulted last month.

Two men have been charged after the incident in the Merchant's Quay area of Newry on the morning of 30 December, which left Mooney with a fractured skull.

In a tweet, the 26-year-old revealed the extent of his injuries and he will now recover at home.

His brother Patrick was also injured in the assault, suffering a broken nose.

A former Down Minor star, Caolan Mooney left Ireland for Australia in 2011 to play Australian Rules where he had signed a two-year contract with Melbourne side Collingwood.

He returned to County Down three years later.

The 26-year-old had been on the team that defeated Fermanagh in the McKenna Cup on 29 December.