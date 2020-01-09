McKenna Cup: Donegal 'may struggle to field team' in semi-final

Christopher Bradley and Caolan McGonagle in action during Donegal's 1-10 to 0-8 win over Derry on Wednesday night

Donegal manager Declan Bonner has indicated there is a real possibility that he will not be able to field a team for Sunday's scheduled McKenna Cup semi-final against Monaghan.

Donegal qualified for the last four with a win over Derry at Celtic Park.

But with the Sigerson Cup being played this weekend, Bonner says he could be missing 13 of his squad as those players focus on their college teams.

"It looks possibly like we'll not be able to field for that match," he said.

"It leaves us in a situation where we have a semi-final against Monaghan but we're up to 13 players down for the weekend," Bonner told Donegal News.

"I have spoken to PJ McGowan our Ulster Council delegate and Declan Martin our Secretary and we will just have to see what is put ahead of us.

"We had 23 players togged out there this evening and you take 13 out of that there."

Donegal have players involved in the Sigerson Cup with Letterkenny IT, Sligo IT, DCU, Maynooth, Queen's, the Guards and DIT.

The Na Rossa clubman feels the semi-final should be pushed back by a couple of days.

"We think next week some time, maybe under the lights next Tuesday night or something.

"I'm not too sure but it will have to be discussed one way or the other because we have to be careful of player welfare also and you could have players playing up to four games in the space of 10 days, and that's a huge amount of games at this stage in the season."

Tyrone will face Down in Sunday's other scheduled McKenna Cup semi-final.