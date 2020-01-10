Cian Mackey: Cavan player announces inter-county retirement

Cian Mackey has been an important member of the Cavan squad for a decade and a half

Cavan player Cian Mackey has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

Mackey played 131 games for the Breffnimen, scoring seven goals and 126 points since making his debut in 2005.

The Castlerahan man's final game proved to be the All-Ireland qualifier defeat to Tyrone last summer.

Mackey had helped Cavan reach the Ulster SFC final last summer for the first time since 2001, his side losing to Donegal in the June decider.

"Been an absolute pleasure playing football for Cavan GAA - massive thank you to all coaches and managers that improved me as a player and an even bigger thank you to all my team mates over the years," said Mackey on his Twitter account on Friday.