Dr McKenna Cup: Tyrone will have only a squad of 21 for semi-final with Down

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup semi-final: Tyrone v Down Venue: The Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday 12 January Throw-in: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has only been able to call on 21 players for Sunday's Dr McKenna Cup semi-final clash with Down.

His squad is five men short of the match day norm, due to the unavailability of a host of players involved in Sigerson Cup action.

All Star full-back Ronan McNamee makes his first appearance of the season, as does Hugh Pat McGeary

Newcomers Conall Grimes and Niall Kelly get another chance to impress.

The duo are named in defence while Darren McCurry, who came off the bench to kick four second half points in the thrilling win over Armagh, returns to the starting line-up.

Down progressed to the semi-finals after comfortable wins over Fermanagh and Antrim.

Monaghan have already earned a bye through to the final after their semi-final opponents Donegal pulled out of Sunday's scheduled second game because of player availability issues also largely because of the Sigerson Cup.

Tyrone: B Gallen; HP McGeary, R McNamee, N Kelly; C McLaughlin, A McCrory, C Grimes; B McDonnell, F Burns; N Sludden, K Coney, D McCurry; K McGeary, C McCann, R O'Neill.