Sigerson Cup: St Mary's and Queen's exit at quarter-final stage

St Mary's defender Liam Rafferty impressed for the Belfast team in Sunday's defeat

St Mary's Belfast and Queen's University were beaten in their Sigerson Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Last year's finalists UCD overcame St Mary's 2-10 to 2-6 after extra-time with wasteful finishing proving costly for the Ulster visitors.

Queen's suffered their worst ever Sigerson defeat as DCU cruised to a 7-14 to 0-9 rout.

DCU were never troubled and led by 3-9 to 0-3 at the interval, with Kevin Flynn completing their early hat-trick.

St Mary's matched UCD toe-to-toe in many other areas, but ultimately the Belfield outfit proved more clinical when required.

UCD led by 0-6 to 1-1 at half-time in normal time, with Laois's Gary Walsh impressive, while Owen McCabe kept Mary's in touch with a hard earned 19th minute goal.

McGlennan equaliser

St Mary's edged back into contention thanks to the efforts of the likes of Tyrone duo Liam Rafferty and Con Kilpatrick, and levelled the tie thanks to an injury-time goal from Matthew Og McGleenan, which forced extra-time.

However, UCD were strong in extra-time, with goals from Monaghan's Ryan O'Toole and Walsh key to victory.

Elsewhere, the Michael Murphy managed Letterkenny IT created history, by securing a semi-final place, thanks to a 1-14 to 1-8 win over IT Sligo.

Letterkenny led by 1-9 to 1-4 at the interval.