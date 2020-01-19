All-Ireland Club SFC final: Devlin says Kilcoo 'couldn't kick on in extra-time'

Paul Devlin notched four of Kilcoo's points including the free which brought the game to extra-time

Kilcoo's Paul Devlin couldn't mask his disappointment as he watched Corofin's three-in-a-row heroes celebrate after retaining the Andy Merrigan Cup.

The Down club seemed to have the momentum as his free in the 11th minute of an astonishingly long injury-time period meant extra-time at Croke Park.

But some 40 minutes later Devlin and his colleagues were having to come to terms with a 1-14 to 0-7 defeat.

"Whenever we got to extra-time, we just couldn't kick on," said Devlin.

"It just shows the strength of their squad and the team that they are, they just came up trumps in the end. Maybe just that wee bit more experience and know-how in Croke Park got them through it."

Asked about the pressure kick in second-half injury-time, Devlin insisted that "it's like every other kick".

"You just have to imagine you're doing it down on your home pitch. You play football to thrive on days like that and in situations like that.

"You always be training to think that some day you would have the chance to put it into extra-time or win a game. I didn't really feel it was much pressure."

Laverty non-committal over future

Team-mate Niall McEvoy echoed Devlin's disappointment at Kilcoo's extra-time fade out as they were unable to add to their seven normal-time points.

"We just never got going in extra-time. They punished us and showed why they are the champions," said McEvoy, 34, who said playing in the All-Ireland decider had been a "total dream" despite the defeat.

Bitterly disappointed Kilcoo talisman Conor Laverty said now was not the time to talk about whether he will prolong his career at 35.

"You have to just live in the present," added the former Down player.

"You don't know what the future holds. We'll get over today and see where we go."

Kilcoo assistant boss Conleith Gilligan said the team's tank may have been empty in extra-time after their 14 men, following Dylan Ward's dismissal early in the second half, had valiantly fought back to force the 20 added minutes.

"That told at the end," said the Ballinderry 2002 All-Ireland winner.

"You ask players to give you a performance and die with your boots on. They give you absolutely everything. We're eternally grateful to them.

"It was just unfortunate at the end but getting beaten by Corofin, three-in-a-row champions, there's no shame in that."

You don't leave us in a game - Sice

Corofin forward Gary Sice said Kilcoo "could and probably should have beaten us" late in normal time as the Ulster champions missed three great late chances prior to Devlin's late leveller.

"You don't leave us in a game. When you do, you're going to find yourself in danger," added Sice.

"We were very composed in extra-time. A few lads came in. Dylan Canney was absolutely exceptionally when he came in.

"I'd say not many in Kilcoo knew his name before today but they do now. The panel was key."