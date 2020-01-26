GAA Football League: Daniel Flynn inspires Kildare to Fermanagh win

Ryan Jones hit three points for Ryan McMenamin's men but was sent off in injury time

Daniel Flynn's goal helped Kildare see off Fermanagh in a battling 2-12 to 0-14 win in their Division Two opener.

David Hyland's excellent goal gave Kildare an early advantage and consistent scoring gave the Newbridge outfit a 1-05 to 0-7 half-time lead.

However the Ernemen refused to go away and scored four unanswered points to lead before Flynn's goal swung momentum in Kildare's favour.

Fermanagh had Ryan Jones sent off for a second yellow card in injury time.

Kildare almost had the perfect start when Eamonn Callaghan somehow failed to find the empty Fermanagh net from the edge of the square, striking the upright after finding himself in space.

Conall Jones opened the scoring for the visitors with a free on six minutes, but less than 60 seconds later, Kildare captain Hyland broke through, rounded James McGrath and finished well to give the hosts an early advantage.

Two more frees from Jones free levelled the encounter, and the two teams went through a period of exchanging points before Kildare lost Hyland to injury on 20 minutes with the score poised at 1-2 to 0-05.

The end-to-end nature of the game continued for the remainder of the half, but it was Jack O'Connor's men who went into the interval with a 1-5 to 0-7 lead thanks to scores from Neil Flynn, Con Kavanagh and Paul Cribbin, plus a big double save from keeper Mark Donnellan, who kept out Darragh McGurn.

Flynn makes the difference

Neil Flynn, who would finish the game with 0-7, hit three unanswered points after McGurn had briefly levelled proceedings, before Conall Jones halted Kildare's run of scores with his fifth free of the game.

However it seemed the momentum had firmly swung in favour of Ryan McMenamin's men with 13 minutes to play as two points from Ryan Jones, along with scores from Conall Jones and Ultan Kelm, put the visitors into a one-point lead.

But there was another twist to come as Flynn's goal one minute later halted Fermanagh in their tracks, with the former AFL player added a further point to consolidate Kildare's lead.

Conall Jones kicked his eighth score of the game to give a brief Fermanagh response, but Eoin Doyle, Neil Flynn and Daniel Flynn helped O'Connor cruise to victory in his maiden Football League fixture.

Jones' red card added insult to injury for McMenamin, whose League debut with the Brewster Park outfit ended in defeat.

'We can take the positives'

Ryan McMenamin, Fermanagh manager: "I think our boys surprised Kildare with the way we played, and surprised a lot of people that we can play that way.

"We played well today and we have a lot of good young players in there. We're maybe just a bit disappointed with the soft goals that we conceded.

"There are a lot of positives, but the positives don't get you the two points.

"We'll go again and dust ourselves down. Fair play to Kildare, I thought it was a good game."

Allianz Football League Results

Sunday

Division One Tyrone 1-14 Meath 1-9 Galway 1-14 Monaghan 0-16

Division Two Westmeath 2-9 Clare 1-11 Roscommon 2-14 Laois 2-14 Kildare 2-12 Fermanagh 0-14

Division Three Longford 0-16 Louth 1-10 Tipperary 0-10 Down 0-10

Division Four Antrim 3-10 Wexford 0-13 London 0-11 Sligo 5-9

Saturday

Division One Donegal 0-19 Mayo 2-13 Dublin 1-19 Kerry 1-19

Division Two Armagh 2-18 Cavan 1-8

Division Three Derry 2-11 Leitrim 1-14 Cork 0-20 Offaly 0-13