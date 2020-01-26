GAA Football League: Down peg back 14-man Tipperary in Division Three opener

Jack Kennedy was sent off for Tipperary early in the second half

Owen McCabe's point with five minutes to play rescued a 0-10 to 0-10 draw for Down in their Division Three opener against 14-man Tipperary.

Down eased into a early lead at Clonmel, but a flurry of points handed Tipp a one-point lead at the break.

Tipperary found themselves ahead with 10 minutes to go despite Jack Kennedy's sending off for a second black card.

However keeper Rory Burns and McCabe struck two points in a minute to level the game late on for Down.

Donal O'Hare hit two frees either side of Conor Sweeney's point in a low-scoring start to the game, however Kennedy's first black card and sin-binning for the hosts allowed Cory Quinn and Barry O'Hagan to add well-taken points from play to give Down a three-point advantage.

Down's lead could have been even greater at that stage with Quinn almost missing a couple of decent goal chances.

Conor Sweeney reduced the arrears with a well-taken free, which was swiftly cancelled out by O'Hare, however keeper Evan Comerford, Steven O'Brien, Liam Boland and Sweeney all knocked over points to complete a remarkable turnaround and give Tipperary a 0-6 to 0-5 lead at the break at half-time.

Down, who missed out on promotion on points difference last year, levelled the game shortly after the restart through Burns, however Kennedy restored Tipp's lead in what was to be his last act of the game.

Two minutes after his score from play, the midfielder was shown his second black card and was subsequently sent off, with McCabe immediately hitting for Down to level proceedings once more.

The in-form Sweeney kicked two scores, with Comerford adding another after Pat Havern had struck for Down, to give Tipp a two-point advantage with 15 minutes remaining.

However Down continued to look dangerous with their man advantage, and Comerford tipped Quinn's goal-bound effort around the post after the forward found space. Burns kicked the resulting 45 to set up a grandstand finale.

McCabe's equalising point proved to be the last score of the game, and Paddy Tally's men will be left frustrated with several missed chances, which included six wides in the second half.

Derry, who drew their League opener against Leitrim, await the Mournemen in an all-Ulster encounter at Pairc Esler next Saturday.

