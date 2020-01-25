GAA Football League: Derry snatch 2-11 to 1-14 draw against Leitrim

Rory Gallagher's Derry side trailed by five early on and were behind again late on before snatching a draw

Derry hit two late points to earn a 2-11 to 1-14 draw against Leitrim in the Football League Division Three opener.

Cillian McGloin's goal helped Leitrim lead 1-3 to 0-1 after 13 minutes but Emmett Bradley netted just before the break as Derry moved 1-8 to 1-7 ahead.

Four unanswered points moved Leitrim three ahead by the 44th minute before Shane McGuigan's goal drew Derry level.

Leitrim moved two ahead up at Celtic Park but Ben McCarron and Ciaran McFaul pointed to earn Derry a draw.

Free-taker Keith Beirne finished with 0-8 for Leitrim with Bradley top-scoring for the Oak Leafers with 1-4.

With Leitrim boss Terry Hyland minus a couple of well-known players including Emlyn Mulligan, Derry went into the game as favourites but they lacked conviction for much of the 70 minutes as they needed goals at crucial games to keep them in the contest.

Derry were four down when Bradley netted his 32nd-minute goal after good work by Brendan Rogers and Gavin O'Neill.

Points from Eoghan Duffy and new captain Chrissy McKaigue then left Derry one up at the interval but after Leitrim's strong start to the second half, the home side needed substitute McGuigan to net five minutes after he came on to get them back into the game.

The Division Three campaign has taken on a new importance this season with only the two promoted teams guaranteed to be involved in the top-tier of the All-Ireland series come summer - unless teams manage to reach a provincial final.