GAA Football League: Tyrone face Meath in Omagh Division One opener

Ronan McNamee and Kieran McGeary are among the experienced campaigners who will start for Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds

Allianz Football League coverage Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 25-26 January Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds Saturday from 16:45 GMT and Sunday 13:45

Mickey Harte has named eight of last summer's All-Ireland semi-final starters against Kerry for Sunday's Division One opener against Meath.

Niall Morgan, Ronan McNamee, Michael Cassidy, Colm Cavanagh, Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden, Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns all start for the Red Hands.

Harte is expecting the Royals to give his side a tough test in Omagh with several of his regulars ruled out.

"They will be targeting this as a two-points chance for them," said Harte.

"They probably will think we are missing some of our key players

Media playback is not supported on this device Meath will fancy chances against Tyrone says Mickey Harte

Cathal McShane, Mattie Donnelly, Peter Harte and Connor McAliskey are among those missing for the Red Hands.

"Meath never give anything easy to anybody and they will have been well prepared for this hit on Division One," added Harte.

Harte's starting line-up includes eight of last summer's All-Ireland semi-final starters against Kerry - Niall Morgan, Ronan McNamee, Michael Cassidy, Colm Cavanagh, Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden, Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns.

Conn Kilpatrick is handed a debut after impressing for Tyrone in the recent McKenna Cup.

Corner-back Robin Clarke will make his league debut for Meath while David Toner, Brian Conlon and the speedy Eamon Wallace return to the team having not been part of the panel last year.

Also on Sunday in Division One, Galway host Monaghan at Salthill.

Tyrone: N Morgan; HP McGeary, R McNamee (capt), L Rafferty; M Cassidy, R Brennan, T McCann; C Cavanagh, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, N Sludden, D McCurry; K McGeary, F Burns, R O'Neill.

Meath: A Colgan; R Clarke, C McGill, D Toner; J McEntee, R Ryan, D Keogan; B Menton, B Conlon; B Brennan, B McMahon, E Wallace; C O'Sullivan, T O'Reilly, S Walsh.