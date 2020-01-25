All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football: Magheracloone beaten by Oughterard in final

Magheracloone forward Tommy Freeman shakes hands with Oughterard's Liam Morgan at the final whistle

Ulster side Magheracloone were defeated 2-16 to 0-12 by Oughterard in Saturday's All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football final at Croke Park.

The Monaghan team have been without premises since a sinkhole destroyed their ground in September 2018.

Eric Lee's goal helped their Galway opponents to a 1-10 to 0-7 lead at half-time.

Magheracloone had Michael Jones and Ryan Farrelly sent-off before Conrad Clancy netted with four minutes left.

From the devastating loss of their ground to the dream of an All-Ireland appearance at Croke Park, the Monaghan men have transformed their world, but they came up short against a quality Oughterard side in the decider.

Having completed a remarkable recovery from a crisis that threatened their very existence, the Mitchells left GAA Headquarters with their heads held high.

Pitch problems

The future looked bleak when the collapse of a disused mine fractured their ground, with two huge sinkholes appearing on the pitch.

They were forced to play games at neighbouring venues and in adjoining counties, but suffered relegation from Division One of the Monaghan League.

But a community that refused to be bowed saw incredible resilience rewarded with a memorable run through the Ulster and All-Ireland series, all the way to the final.

However, it was not to be on the big day, and two dismissals in the final quarter saw their challenge fall away as the Connacht champions pushed confidently for home.

Celebrations at the trophy lift for Eddie O'Sullivan and Ronan Molloy of Oughterard

They were level on four occasions through the opening 20 minutes, with Gavin Doogan on target twice for the Ulster champions and Tommy Freeman also knocking over a couple.

But a strong-running Galway side hit back each time, with Patrick Walsh, Ryan Monaghan, and Cian Monaghan all going through to pick off scores.

Magheracloone had a goal disallowed for a square ball infringement as Farrelly punched home Michael Metzger's cross at the far post, but it was Oughterard who had the ball in the net on 20 minutes with Lee darting past a number of grasping tackles to fire a low shot past David Kirk at the Hill 16 end.

Six clear

Enda Tierney, Matthew Tierney and Niall Lee all steered over frees as the westerners chalked up a six points advantage by the halfway stage.

The Mitchells got their support and running game going as the second half progressed, with Padraig McMahon and Jack Doogan, with a long range gem, narrowing the gap.

However, they suffered a double setback when defender Jones was sent off on a second yellow card on 46 minutes, and Farrelly, who had already been booked, picked up a black card, with the subsequent red reducing the Ulster champions to 13 men with eight minutes to play and trailing by four points.

Almost inevitably, their challenge crumbled, and the Galway men got in for a second goal on 56 minutes with substitute Clancy finishing in style

The Mitchells battled to the ned, but could only manage another Freeman point, his fifth, in a closing spell dominated by the men from Connemara, who finished in dominant style.

Oughterard scorers: C Clancy 1-1, E lee 1-0, N Lee 0-4 (2f), E Tierney 0-3 (2f), P Walsh, C Monaghan, R Monaghan 0-2 each, M Tierney 0-1, I Gibbons (f) 0-1 each.

Magheracloone scorers: T Freeman 0-5 (3f), G Doogan 0-2, M Metzger, R Farrelly, J Ward, J Doogan, P McMahon 0-1 each.

Oughterard: J Waller; C Hanley, E O'Sullivan, L Moran; C Monaghan, R Molloy, R Monaghan; E Tierney, PJ McGauley; P Walsh, M Tierney, E Lee; B Lambert, N Lee, P Walsh.

Subs: C Harte for Molloy (15), D Kenny for Lambert (h-t), C Clancy for McGauley (54), P Gibbons for Walsh (59), D Gibbons for R Monaghan (59), I Gibbons for N Lee (61)

Magheracloone: D Kirk; M Jones, P Ward, P McArdle; J Doogan, J Ward, K Rudden; J Kieran, G Doogan; B Kieran, A Kieran, P McMahon; R Farrelly, M Metzger, T Freeman.

Subs: C McKeown for Rudden (h-t), L Og Murray for Metzger (39), A McCahey for J Doogan (44), P Tuite for B Kieran (49), N Marron for A Kieran(60)

Referee: Sean Laverty (Antrim)