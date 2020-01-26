GAA Leagues: Saffrons start Division Four campaign with win over Wexford

Paddy Cunningham made an impressive comeback for Antrim on Sunday

Paddy Cunningham scored six points on his return for Antrim in a 3-10 to 0-13 victory over Wexford in the Division Four opener in Glenavy.

Cunningham was making his first Antrim appearance since 2014 and hit all six scores in the first half while Eunan Walsh netted just before the break.

Ruairi McCann fisted in the second goal on the restart and he added the third as the Saffrons pulled clear.

Wexford hit three straight points but Antrim responded to seal the points.

The 34-year-old Cunningham was recently recalled to the county squad after helping Lamh Dhearg reach last season's Antrim Football final.

Antrim stormed into a four-point lead but Wexford fought back and a fine Niall Hughes point levelled the game.

Ruiari McCann's two second-goals proved decisive for the Saffrons

Walsh put three between the teams with his goal as the forward weaved through before smashing the ball into the Wexford net.

McCann fisted in at the back-post three minutes into the second half and completed his double by firing low into the bottom corner.

It left Antrim 3-8 to 0-10 in front but Wexford reeled off the next three scores courtesy of Jonathan Bealin, Sean Nolan and Ben Brosnan.

Colum Duffin and Paddy McBride slotted over the insurance points for Antrim to get their promotion bid off to a winning start.

"It was great to be back but it was a big shock to the system coming back to this level and the first time I've felt nervous going onto the pitch," said Cunningham.

"It's a great start for us to get the win and two points and there's a good young team building here with an honest bunch of lads."

