Paddy Cunningham: Antrim forward back in love with inter-county football

Cunningham captained Antrim in their last Ulster Championship final appearance in 2009

Antrim forward Paddy Cunningham says he has rediscovered his love for inter-county football having ended a six-year absence.

The 34-year-old marked his first appearance since 2014 with six points in Sunday's win over Wexford.

"There's nothing that beats county football, and I suppose I didn't really appreciate that until today," he said.

"My days are numbered in the county jersey so I'm going to enjoy every second that I have on that pitch."

Cunningham stepped away from the inter-county scene three years after being diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

He was a key player in the county set-up having led Antrim to the Ulster Championship final in 2009.

"I had always planned to come back at some stage," reflected the Lamh Dhearg clubman.

"I probably played for too long without taking a break."

'Football became tedious'

His decision to exit the panel aged just 28 came as a major blow to the Saffrons, for whom Cunningham had represented at senior level in both football and hurling since his teenage years.

"It was becoming a chore and I wasn't enjoying my football anymore at county level," he said.

"I was going straight from minor to under-21 to senior and getting no relief from it, it was becoming tedious."

Lenny Harbinson, who took over from Frank Fitzsimons and Gearoid Adams as Antrim boss in 2017, was keen to bring Cunningham back into the fold as he sought to orchestrate a promotion push for his young Saffrons side.

"I suppose you always have in the back of your head 'do I still have something to offer?'," admitted Cunningham.

"To be honest it took three or four meetings with Lenny and him persuading me that I did have something to offer both in the changing room and on the pitch."

Antrim face away trips to Sligo and London in the next two weeks as they seek promotion to Division Three.