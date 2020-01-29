Cathal McShane: All-Star unlikely to feature in Tyrone's Monaghan game

McShane was a spectator at Tyrone's opening League win over Meath on Sunday

Cathal McShane is not expected to be back in the Tyrone squad for Sunday's Division One Football League game against Monaghan.

McShane has returned home after spending nearly two weeks in Australia on trial with AFL club Adelaide Crows.

He was a spectator at Tyrone's opening league win over Meath on Sunday which was news to manager Mickey Harte when he spoke to the media after the game.

Harte said that he expected to talk to McShane this week.

It's not clear if that discussion has taken place.

Asked on Sunday, who should make the first move, Harte said: "There's no big deal in that. Whatever way it happens, it doesn't matter.

"All we need to know is that final decision. Is he going to be here with us or is he is going to be in Australia?

"When he gives us that final decision, we'll know exactly where we stand."

However, three days on from Harte's weekend comments, McShane's future with Tyrone appears no clearer as Sunday's game in Castleblayney draws near.

After news of McShane's impending AFL trial emerged in early January, Harte was asked whether he had attempted to "persuade" the All-Star forward to reject the overtures from Down Under.

The Tyrone boss replied that persuade "wasn't the right word".

"I was trying to enlighten him to the fact that lots of good things can happen for him staying here," Harte told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Things that he's going out to try to do [in Australia] are very much more variable."