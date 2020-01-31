Chrissy McKaigue: Derry skipper says Down game could be season-defining

Down and Derry both want to avoid the fate of dropping into the championship's new second tier

Allianz Football League coverage Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 1-2 February Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds Saturday from 17:45 GMT and Sunday 13:30

Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue believes Saturday's Football League Division Three contest against Down at Pairc Esler could be season-defining.

Like Down, the Oak Leafers go into the Newry contest after earning an opening draw last weekend.

But Down's draw in Tipperary looked a better result that Derry's home share of the spoils against Leitrim.

"You have to bank on getting results in your home games. We didn't do that," says McKaigue.

Asked whether Saturday's game is now "must-win" for the Oak Leafers, the Slaughtneil man replied: "I think it is.

"You would think Cork will be the front-runners in the division so there's one more place up for grabs.

"Because of the way the first games went, it has become an even bigger game now because there is no room for error.

"One way or another, we will see this as a game that will probably have a significant impact not only on the league campaign but on the rest of the year."

'Derry must target promotion'

The subtext to McKaigue's comments is the new reality that only the two promoted teams in Division Three this year will be guaranteed places in the new top-tier of the All-Ireland Football Championships - that's unless counties reach their provincial final.

So despite last weekend's underwhelming display against Leitrim, when the Oak Leafers needed two late points to snatch a draw, the Derry skipper says his team must still target promotion.

"I'm not sure what kind of point mark you would be targeting to try and gain promotion.

"Derry's hope is still to try and get promoted whether people feel that's warranted or not.

"We will need to be winning the vast majority of our games and it starts with Down this Saturday.

"I'm sure they'll be singing off the same hymn sheet so it's a huge game."

Paddy Tally's Down side also needed two late point to secure an opening draw against Tipperary

Tally wants more clinical Down

Down boss Paddy Tally was much happier than Rory Gallagher with his team's performance in round one but he is expecting the Oak Leafers to produce an improved display a week on.

"Derry coming to us on Saturday night is going to be a really big game," says Tally.

"We didn't make the most of the chances we had against Tipperary. We created enough chances to have won the game.

"But it was a real battle and we were delighted to come away with a point in the end as we were two down late enough in the game.

"But we need to be more clinical going forward."

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday - 19:00 GMT unless stated

Division One Mayo v Dublin Castlebar Kerry v Galway Tralee

Division Two Laois v Armagh Portlaoise - 18:00 Cavan v Westmeath Kingspan Breffni

Division Three Down v Derry Pairc Esler

Division Four Wexford v Carlow Wexford - 14:00

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One Monaghan v Tyrone Castleblayney Meath v Donegal Navan - 14:30

Division Two Clare v Kildare Ennis Fermanagh v Roscommon Brewster Park

Division Three Louth v Tipperary Drogheda Leitrim v Cork Carrick-on-Shannon Offaly v Longford Tullamore