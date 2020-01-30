Cathal McShane's Tyrone future still unclear as Red Hands prepare to face Monaghan

Cathal McShane returned home last week from a trial with Australian Football League club Adelaide Crows

Tyrone will face Monaghan in Division One of the Football League on Sunday with Cathal McShane's future with the county apparently still up in the air.

Mickey Harte said on Sunday he expected to speak to McShane this week but there has been no further clarity.

On Wednesday, BBC Sport NI was told McShane was unlikely to feature at Castleblayney but Thursday did not bring any further enlightenment.

Thursday night came and went with no Tyrone team being announced.

In itself, that is not unusual as Harte, in recent times, has opted to name his team on Fridays or indeed on Saturdays as was the case last weekend for the Sunday contest with Meath, after religiously naming his starting line-up on Thursdays for years.

Minus McShane, who was a spectator at the match, the Red Hands defeated the Royal County last weekend with Darren McCurry's 1-6 haul helping secure victory at Omagh after the home side had produced a laboured first half.

All-Star McShane returned home last week after spending approximately two weeks on trial with Australian Football League Adelaide Crows.

Tyrone defence breached several times by Meath

Tyrone's first-half tactic of playing a more attacking style of football appeared to leave them exposed at the back as Meath squandered at least three goal chances.

In the second half, with Colm Cavanagh dropping back to his regular sweeper role, Tyrone were a different proposition and their ability to attack following turnovers - in addition to Meath's kickout woes - meant Harte's side were able to clinch a comfortable 1-14 to 1-9 victory.

While Tyrone got two points on the board, Monaghan came away from Galway with nothing after contributing to a thrilling contest as Padraic Joyce's side held on for a 1-14 to 0-16 victory.

Monaghan were left to rue two particular moments with a Conor McManus penalty being saved in the first half and Christopher McGuinness having a late glorious chance blocked on the line when he seemed certain to score.

On the face of it, it looked a promising display by Monaghan but the proof of that will be this weekend's events both in Castleblayney and Tralee as Galway face Kerry.

Meath tested Donegal in all three of their contests in 2019

Donegal face tricky trip to Navan

Donegal were left feeling mugged by Mayo as James Durcan's goal in the eighth minute of injury-time - after only six had been allotted - allowed James Horan's side to clinch an unlikely draw at Ballybofey.

Meath are Donegal's opposition in Navan on Sunday and Declan Bonner has already pointed out that the Royal County gave his side plenty of trouble in their three meetings last year.

In the February contest at McCumhaill Park, Donegal needed a very fortunate goal to turn the game in their favour after Meath had bossed the majority of the proceedings.

In the Division Two League Final in late March, Meath took an early eight-point lead as Michael Newman caused carnage in the Donegal defence before Michael Murphy's heroics inspired Donegal to a 1-19 to 1-15 comeback win.

Four months later, the sides met in the inaugural Super 8s stage of the All-Ireland Football Championship and Meath led the game with 16 minutes of normal time before a late Donegal's salvo of 1-8 to Meath's 0-1 secured a flattering 2-19 to 1-13 win for Declan Bonner's Ulster champions.

Meath boss Andy McEntee will surely be emphasising his side's first-half efforts at Omagh in his team talk and Bonner will be mindful that Navan is never an easy place to eek out a result even when the Royals aren't going well.

The game will be a test for Donegal who came a cropper on an away trip to Tipperary last February before regrouping to win promotion despite a subsequent home defeat by Fermanagh.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday - 19:00 GMT unless stated

Division One Mayo v Dublin Castlebar Kerry v Galway Tralee

Division Two Laois v Armagh Portlaoise - 18:00 Cavan v Westmeath Kingspan Breffni

Division Three Down v Derry Pairc Esler

Division Four Wexford v Carlow Wexford - 14:00

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One Monaghan v Tyrone Castleblayney Meath v Donegal Navan - 14:30

Division Two Clare v Kildare Ennis Fermanagh v Roscommon Brewster Park

Division Three Louth v Tipperary Drogheda Leitrim v Cork Carrick-on-Shannon Offaly v Longford Tullamore