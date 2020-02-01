MacRory and Hogan Cup holders St Michael's out after Holy Trinity defeat

St Michael's College celebrated their maiden Hogan Cup success last April

MacRory Cup and Hogan Cup holders St Michael's Enniskillen are out of this year's competition after a 1-12 to 1-7 defeat by Holy Trinity Cookstown.

Ronan McHugh's goal gave St Michael's a three-point lead but four points from Mark Devlin helped the Tyrone lead move 0-7 to 1-2 ahead by half-time.

Holy Trinity added four points after the break to move six ahead before Oran Mulgrew's goal made the game safe.

The holders hit the final three points but it was too late.

Devlin finished with 0-6 for Holy Trinity with Pascal McClure also hitting two of their points.

Holy Trinity's win sets up a quarter-final meeting with St Patrick's Maghera.