Football League Division Two: Armagh beaten as Cavan clinch victory

Rian O'Neill fired over five points in the defeat by Laois at O'Moore Park

Armagh went down to a six-point defeat by Laois in Division Two while Cavan fought back to earn a 1-17 to 1-13 win over Westmeath.

Laois led 0-8 to 0-2 at the break in O'Moore Park and Armagh hit four straight points on the restart before fading and losing 0-16 to 0-10.

Armagh won last weekend's opener against Cavan, who produced a storming comeback victory at Breffni Park.

Cavan trailed by six but Chris Conroy's late goal helped them to the win.

The Breffni men bounced back from the heavy 13-point defeat at the hands of their Ulster rivals by securing two points in dramatic fashion on Saturday night.

Mickey Graham's understrength outfit trailed throughout until added time when Conroy's goal and a Ciaran Brady point ensured a four-point victory.

Sloppy hosts

Westmeath led by five, 0-8 to 0-3, after a first half which saw the hosts pay the penalty for some sloppy play and some poor decision-making.

John Heslin (four), Denis Corroon, Lorcan Dolan, Callum McCormack and Ronan O'Toole pointed for the visitors in the opening period, with Ciaran Brady, Oisin Pierson and Killian Brady registering scores for Cavan.

Cavan had Stephen Smith black-carded and were reduced to 14 men in the 25th minute when Paddy Meade was sent-off for an off-the-ball incident.

For their part, Westmeath had Anthony McGivney and Corroon shown black cards in the first half.

Chris Conroy popped up with a late three-pointer for the Breffni men

Cavan put together a run of five unanswered points after the resumption to draw level - James Smith, Stephen Murray, Thomas Galligan, Raymond Galligan and Padraig Faulkner all getting their names on the scoresheet.

Luke Loughlin made a dramatic intervention however, finding the net with his first touch of the ball, then pointing along with Galligan, Gearoid McKiernan and Oisin Kiernan to move their side six clear at 1-11 to 0-8.

Ciaran Brady and Heslin traded points and Evan Doughty and Pierson recorded scores, before O'Toole became the third Westmeath player of the game to be black-carded.

Loughlin and Ryan Connolly scored a point apiece as Westmeath led 1-13 to 0-15 going into injury-time but their side then suffered a blow when Heslin was sent-off.

Galligan's free brought the scores level, then Conroy's goal and Brady's point clinched a significant win for the Ulster county.

Disappointing performance

Armagh impressed against Cavan last weekend but this was a poor display from the Orchard side in Portlaois.

The visitors could only muster two points in the first half and just one from play, while hitting six wides.

Laois led by six at half-time and a Mark Barry free extended their advantage before Armagh hit four without reply to suggest the comeback was on.

Conor Turbitt scored from play before Rian O'Neill split the posts with three frees to leave four points between the sides.

It was as close as Armagh got as Evan O'Carroll halted the run and Laois went on to win with ease.

Laois pair O'Carroll and Mark Barry both finished with six points while O'Neill top-scored for Armagh with five.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS/FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One Mayo 0-8 Dublin 1-11 Kerry 1-15 Galway 2-11

Division Two Laois 0-16 Armagh 0-10 Cavan 1-17 Westmeath 1-17

Division Three Down 0-14 Derry 0-12

Division Four Wexford 2-10 Carlow 1-6

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One Monaghan v Tyrone Castleblayney Meath v Donegal Navan - 14:30

Division Two Clare v Kildare Ennis Fermanagh v Roscommon Brewster Park

Division Three Louth v Tipperary Drogheda Leitrim v Cork Carrick-on-Shannon Offaly v Longford Tullamore