Football League Division Two: Fermanagh fight back to edge Roscommon

All six points from Erne forward Conall Jones came in the second half

Fermanagh came from six points down at half-time down to clinch a dramatic 0-13 to 0-12 victory over Roscommon in the Division Two game at Brewster Park.

The Ulster hosts lost their league opener last weekend and looked on course for a second defeat as they trailed 0-9 to 0-3 at the break.

But a superb second-half comeback, with Conall Jones hitting six points, saw them move in front.

Roscommon regained the lead briefly before Ciaran Corrigan's point won it.

Fermanagh started the league campaign with a defeat by Kildare and another loss would have triggered fears of relegation and the prospect of second-tier championship football, unless they reached the Ulster SFC final.

Roscommon made a blistering start, aided by indisciplined Erne defending, as they rattled over the opening five points with the first two coming fron Cian McKeon.

Purple patch

Jones saw a goalbound effort blocked on the line as Fermanagh finally sparked into life and they notched up the next three points through Eoin Donnelly, Aidan Breen and Corrigan.

However, it proved to be brief resistance as Roscommon responded with scores from Evan McGrath, Niall Kilroy, McKeon and Donie Smith to hold a commanding advantage at the interval.

It was all change on the restart as Fermanagh came out with urgency and determination to score eight of the opening nine points in the second half to move in front.

A Jones double was followed by Hubert Darcy splitting the posts for the visitors before six Erne points without reply - the first four from the boot of Jones and the forward put the hosts ahead after an Ultan Kelm point.

Aidan Breen was among the Fermanagh scorers in their thrilling victory

Roscommon halted the Fermanagh momentum, first with Finbar Gregg's leveller and then McKeon regained the lead for the Connacht men.

Fermanagh hit back again in injury-time as Jones made it 0-12 apiece before Corrigan slotted over the last-gasp winner.

"We spoke to the players at half-time about character and they took it one board - it's all about attitude," said Erne boss Ryan McMenamin.

"There's boundless talent in the squad and once we got the scores I felt there was only going to be one winner.

"It's all down to the players and no-one else. We knew Roscommon were going to score but I had faith that the boys were going to turn it around."

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS/FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One Mayo 0-8 Dublin 1-11 Kerry 1-15 Galway 2-11

Division Two Laois 0-16 Armagh 0-10 Cavan 1-17 Westmeath 1-17

Division Three Down 0-14 Derry 0-12

Division Four Wexford 2-10 Carlow 1-6

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One Monaghan 1-12 Tyrone 0-11 Meath v Donegal Navan - 14:30

Division Two Clare v Kildare Ennis Fermanagh 0-13 Roscommon 0-12

Division Three Louth v Tipperary Drogheda Leitrim v Cork Carrick-on-Shannon Offaly v Longford Tullamore