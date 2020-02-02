Football League Division One: Monaghan beat Tyrone as Donegal win in Navan

Dermot Malone starred for Monaghan on his home Castleblayney pitch
Monaghan produced an impressive display to deservedly beat Tyrone 1-12 to 0-11 in the all-Ulster Division One Football League clash at Castleblayney.

The Farney men led 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time but Karl O'Connell's superb goal helped the home side moved into a 1-12 to 0-8 advantage.

Monaghan finished with 13 men as Kieran Hughes and Kieran Duffy were sent off with Tyrone's Mark Bradley red carded.

Donegal, meanwhile, eased to a 3-8 to 0-7 win over Meath in Navan.

Playing with a first-half wind advantage, Meath moved into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead as their veteran goalkeeper Marcus Brennan saved a Michael Murphy penalty.

However, a superb Murphy pass released Odhran McFadden-Ferry to net Donegal's first goal and the skipper atoned for his earlier miss as made no mistake from the penalty spot before half-time to put the Ulster champions 2-2 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

As Meath had no answer in the second half, Michael Langan's goal extended Donegal's advantage to eight and the impressive Jamie Brennan was among the remaining scorers as they finished 10 clear.

More to follow.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday

Division One
Mayo0-7Dublin1-11
Kerry1-15Galway2-11
Division Two
Laois0-16Armagh0-10
Cavan1-17Westmeath1-13
Division Three
Down0-14Derry0-12
Division Four
Wexford2-10Carlow1-6

Sunday

Division One
Monaghan1-12Tyrone0-11
Meath0-07Donegal3-08
Division Two
Clare0-11Kildare0-10
Fermanagh0-13Roscommon0-12
Division Three
Louth1-07Tipperary0-11
Leitrim0-09Cork1-15
Offaly0-10Longford0-10
Division Four
Limerick0-07London0-08
Wicklow2-11Waterford1-06
Sligo0-15Antrim0-14

